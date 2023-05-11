Netgear has unveiled its Nighthawk M6 Pro Mobile Hotspot Router, a wireless mmWave 5G hotspot that promises blistering speeds wherever needed.

With EHF mmWave 5G support and Wi-Fi 6E also available, the M6 Pro promises insane speeds: 5G up to 8Gbps, with peak rates able to hit 20Gbps.

Given we don’t yet have that kind of 5G internet performance in Australia, the Nighthawk M6 Pro is incredibly future proof, meaning you won’t need to replace it for performance sake for years, especially with the Wi-Fi 6E offering speeds of up to 3.6Gbps for up to 32 devices.

A 2.5Gbps Ethernet port allows it to be used as a 5G fixed wireless access gateway for an existing Wi-Fi network, while a USB-C port can connect directly to a laptop, and even charge other devices from its internal battery – a 5,040mAh battery that promises up to 13 hours on a single charge.

A nifty feature is the 2.8-inch colour touchscreen, making it a breeze to set up.

Netgear’s Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G WiFi 6E Hotspot Router retails for A$1,499.