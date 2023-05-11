HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netgear Releases Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router

Netgear Releases Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router

By | 11 May 2023

Netgear has unveiled its Nighthawk M6 Pro Mobile Hotspot Router, a wireless mmWave 5G hotspot that promises blistering speeds wherever needed.

With EHF mmWave 5G support and Wi-Fi 6E also available, the M6 Pro promises insane speeds: 5G up to 8Gbps, with peak rates able to hit 20Gbps.

Given we don’t yet have that kind of 5G internet performance in Australia, the Nighthawk M6 Pro is incredibly future proof, meaning you won’t need to replace it for performance sake for years, especially with the Wi-Fi 6E offering speeds of up to 3.6Gbps for up to 32 devices.

A 2.5Gbps Ethernet port allows it to be used as a 5G fixed wireless access gateway for an existing Wi-Fi network, while a USB-C port can connect directly to a laptop, and even charge other devices from its  internal battery – a 5,040mAh battery that promises up to 13 hours on a single charge.

A nifty feature is the 2.8-inch colour touchscreen, making it a breeze to set up.

Netgear’s Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G WiFi 6E Hotspot Router retails for A$1,499.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Netgear Shares Crash After ‘Shock’ Q1, 2023 Result
Telstra Outages, Issues Plaguing Users
NBN Slashes 500 Jobs As Users Move To New 5G & Satellite Comms
Huawei Makes Up 60% Of Germany’s 5G Network
Netgear Partners With Dicker Data In Network Play
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dicker Data Posts 14.7% Revenue Leap
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
New Safety Feature Coming to Android
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
Officeworks Opens First Purpose-Built Import Distribution Centre
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
Review New Fetch TV OS, Takes The Pain Out Of Managing Content
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
Microsoft Says ‘No Pay Rises’ For 2023
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dicker Data Posts 14.7% Revenue Leap
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Data Dicker has seen its first quarter revenue jump by 14.7 per cent, “despite ongoing market challenges.” The company’s total...
Read More