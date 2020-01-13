HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Delay Confirmed For Exclusive First-Party Xbox Series X Games

By | 13 Jan 2020
First-party Xbox Series X games won’t be exclusive until around 2023 at least, according to the head of Xbox Game Studios.

Speaking to website MCVUK, Xbox’s Matt Booty revealed that Microsoft’s games will be both forwards and backwards compatible.

‘As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will now play up and down that family of devices,’ Booty said.

‘We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.’

But Microsoft had previously said at least one Xbox Series X launch title – Halo: Infinite – would be available to current-generation Xbox One as well.

This is a big change from how new console launches have operated in the past. In 2013, when Xbox One came out, first-party-published games like Forza Motorsport 5 and Ryse: Son of Rome wasn’t compatible to Xbox 360.\

The principle was that people who wanted to play the latest Microsoft games needed to purchase the latest Microsoft gaming console.

By distancing from that trend, that forces consumers to spend more money for a new device, Microsoft is treating its next generation hardware more like smartphones and PCs.

Instead of major platform changes every five to 10 years, hardware developments are more incremental with games being both backwards and forwards compatible – at least for now.

It’s good news for anyone who can’t afford – or aren’t willing to splash their cash – on the newest console just to access new games. It’s also a good move for sustainability by reducing unnecessary metal waste just to make a profit.

The Xbox X Series is expected to be available for purchase in Australia by November 2020.

