Canon Robot DSLR Camera System

Canon is transforming remote photography with the launch of its DRL robotic camera system allowing photographers to automate multiple cameras from afar, bringing studio-style broadcast control to whatever you need to capture.

The Canon Robotic Camera System CR-S700R, set to arrive in mid-February 2020, is a remote-control system designed for professional image shooting.

Centred around a remote pan head, the CR-S700R controls a compatible EOS camera and lens for zoom, pan, tilt and roll controls.

This is thanks to a ‘centre-type mechanism that rotates around a central axis perpendicular to the optical axis of the lens,’ according to Canon.

Suitable for capturing high-speed subjects, the remote-control solution features a turning radius of up to 260mm for a much wider capture area.

According to Canon, the device is for image capture only, allowing the camera company to achieve a more compact and lightweight design.

The design also eliminates complicated and bulky wired connections, meaning one person can operate multiple cameras.

Unfortunately, the only cameras compatible with the new device is the EOS-1D X Mark II and EOS-1D X Mark III, though this understandable considering its professional application.

Compatible lenses, however, include a selection of six Canon lenses – EF 11-24mm F4L USM, EF 16-35mm F2.8L III USM, EF 24-70mm F2.8L II USM, EF 70-200mm F2.8L IS II USM, EF 24-105mm F4L IS II USM, and EF 100-400mm F4.5 -5.6L IS II USM.

Sold separately however is the CR-A100 Camera Remote Application which is the software that enables multiple camera control.

While the device is not geared towards the regular consumer, it does highlight developments in camera operating technology, with professionals likely to be excited about the opportunity to operate their Canon gear with Canon made solutions.