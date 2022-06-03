The Korean tech conglomerate best known for their high-end Galaxy smartphones Samsung are hinting at a major push in developing an expandable AKA rollable smartphone.

The company previously submitted a patent application to the World Intellectual Property Organization back in April but has recently upped their game. According to PatentlyApple, there were 10 international patent filings in regard to an expandable smartphone between May 27 and July 2 this year.

Samsung’s currently foldable Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold smartphones have seen major success as the new form factors begin to grow in the smartphone market. While LG and OPPO have both teased potential rollable devices, none of them ever came to market. As a result, Samsung’s push seems to suggest that the company are keen to be the first to launch the new form factor to market.