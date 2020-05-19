Microsoft Blazes A Trail Of Acquisitions And Collaborations

HELSINKI/REDMOND/JERUSALEM: There’s much ado about Microsoft, with the software giant announcing a collaboration with Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia, along with several acquisitions.

Nokia will collaborate with Microsoft in the open-source network operating system SONiC, which is used in the datacentres of some of the largest cloud-service providers. The Finnish telecommunication networking company said it is making significant development investments in datacentre networking.

At the same time Microsoft announced it was in the latter stages of finalising a US$165 million acquisition of Israeli IoT security start-up CyberX which specialises in monitoring industrial companies.