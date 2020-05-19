Logitech Debut ‘Circle View’ Cam Exclusive To Apple

Logitech has continued its strategic alignment with Apple, following the launch of its new ‘Circle View’ strategic camera with extra privacy-controls and a sleeker body.

The device’s external housing has been revamped versus its predecessor (Circle 2), and is exclusively reliant on Apple’s smart home system (‘HomeKit’).

Users will require an iOS device or Mac product to access the camera via Apple’s Home app, being there’s no Android support.

The camera records 1080p video at a 180-degree field of view, alongside infrared night footage.

Logitech claims night view capabilities are stronger than its predecessor, however, supports has dropped to 2.4GHz.

Users can engage with the camera to stream footage, store iCloud recordings and send alerts about people/cars etc.

The revamped device features is IP64 waterproof, and is power cable integrated (no wireless battery included).

For extra privacy, users can press a button on the back to deactivate the camera and microphone.

The new Logitech Circle View will release internationally later this month from Logitech and Apple (US$160), with exact local pricing and availability to be confirmed.