Microsoft have begun testing Xbox Game Pass Core, set to be a replacement for Xbox Live Gold. Testers in the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead rings can preview it this week, providing they were existing Xbox Live Gold members.

The subscription is set to include the usual online console multiplayer support, deals and discounts, and a new small catalogue with over 25 games.

Insiders will only gain access to ‘Psychonauts 2,’ ‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice,’ ‘State of Decay 2,’ and ‘Doom Eternal’ as part of the testing.