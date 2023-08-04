Microsoft Begins Testing On Replacement For Xbox Live Gold
Microsoft have begun testing Xbox Game Pass Core, set to be a replacement for Xbox Live Gold. Testers in the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead rings can preview it this week, providing they were existing Xbox Live Gold members.
The subscription is set to include the usual online console multiplayer support, deals and discounts, and a new small catalogue with over 25 games.
Insiders will only gain access to ‘Psychonauts 2,’ ‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice,’ ‘State of Decay 2,’ and ‘Doom Eternal’ as part of the testing.
“The full library will become accessible at launch on September 14. You will also start to see Xbox Live Gold branding updated to Game Pass Core.”
Microsoft wants testers to give feedback if any Xbox dashboard parts still refer to Xbox Live Gold.
Xbox Game Pass Core launches next month.