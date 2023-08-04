Last released in 2021, Apple AirTags tracker fans will need to wait until the end of 2024, according to a post from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

ChannelNews recently reported on the release of Samsung’s next generation tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag 2, being released potentially in early 2024 far before Apple’s AirTags.

In his post, Kuo didn’t share when the trackers will be available or if he is referring to Apple’s target to boost supply before putting the devices on sale.

Instead, Kuo said, the trackers could be related to Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset: “I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2,” he wrote.

Prior to the release, Apple has already made some improvements to alert users when an AirTag that’s not yours is traveling with you.

Additionally, Apple and Google are teaming up to help reduce stalking facilitated by Bluetooth trackers.

New features were also not alluded to by Kuo, but we wonder if the device’s stalking capabilities will be further addressed in their latest release.