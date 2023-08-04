HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lag In Apple AirTag Release Leaked

Lag In Apple AirTag Release Leaked

By | 4 Aug 2023

Last released in 2021, Apple AirTags tracker fans will need to wait until the end of 2024, according to a post from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

ChannelNews recently reported on the release of Samsung’s next generation tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag 2, being released potentially in early 2024 far before Apple’s AirTags.

In his post, Kuo didn’t share when the trackers will be available or if he is referring to Apple’s target to boost supply before putting the devices on sale.

Instead, Kuo said, the trackers could be related to Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset: “I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2,” he wrote.

Prior to the release, Apple has already made some improvements to alert users when an AirTag that’s not yours is traveling with you.

Additionally, Apple and Google are teaming up to help reduce stalking facilitated by Bluetooth trackers.

New features were also not alluded to by Kuo, but we wonder if the device’s stalking capabilities will be further addressed in their latest release. 



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Smart Tag
Apple Causes Google Delays On Find My Device Release
Netflix Not Planning A Vision Pro App
In Store Appointments Required For Apple’s Vision Pro Headset
Apple Forced To Make Production Cuts To Vision Pro Headset
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft Begins Testing On Replacement For Xbox Live Gold
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Nintendo Brings Wii U Versions of Mario Kart 8 & Splatoon Online Again
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Roblox Gains “Well Over” A Million Downloads On Quest VR Headsets
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Online Retailers Who Thrived During Covid Face Tougher Times
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Instagram Assists With Spam DMs
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft Begins Testing On Replacement For Xbox Live Gold
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft have begun testing Xbox Game Pass Core, set to be a replacement for Xbox Live Gold. Testers in the...
Read More