Home > Latest News > Microsoft Australia Revenue Breaks $5B

Microsoft Australia Revenue Breaks $5B

By | 2 Nov 2021

As Microsoft overtakes Apple to become the world’s most valuable company for the first time since July, 2020, its Australian arm has also put in a banner performance, with revenue leaping nearly a fifth during the 2021 financial year to break the A$5 billion mark.

Revenue rose 18.8 per cent, following an impressive 41 per cent jump during the previous financial year, to hit  A$4.2 billion in FY20.

Post-tax profit was up 23.3 per cent, moving $120.7 million in 2020 to $148.8 million.

“Management have evaluated the financial impact of COVID-19 on the entity’s operations, solvency and liquidity and to date no significant negative impacts as a result of COVID-19 have been identified to cast doubt on the entity’s ability to continue operating as a going concern in the foreseeable future,” Microsoft writes.

“Management acknowledge that these unpredictable times can have a huge impact on people and organisations and keeps monitoring these uncertainties very closely.”

Much like the international business, Microsoft Australia’s strong pivot to cloud-based computing, buoyed by an uptick in PC sales and much more working-from-home and home schooling, has been key to the company’s success.

