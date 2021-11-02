HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Chromebooks Shipments Slow As Work, School Returns

Chromebooks Shipments Slow As Work, School Returns

By | 2 Nov 2021

Five quarters of increasing growth accelerated by remote work and learning has finally ceased, with global shipments of Chromebooks and tablets suffering their first decline since the start of the pandemic.

Chromebook shipments declined 29.8 per cent year-over-year, during the September quarter, with only 6.5 million units able to get from the factory to the store.

Tablet shipments dropped to 42.3 million units, a fall of 9.4 per cent year-on-year.

This is according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

“Many schools and governments blew out their budgets to provide devices for remote learning and even consumers aggressively purchased devices for learning in 2020. As a result, some saturation in the education market is expected in the near term,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“This directly impacts Chromebooks and even tablets to some extent, especially in developed markets such as the U.S. and Western Europe, due to high volumes in the preceding quarters.

“However, Chromebooks continue to increase their footprint in emerging markets such as Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, but sales in these regions account for less than 13 per cent of the overall Chromebook volume and hence are far from moving the global market.”

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Projector Shortages Hurting Retail, Custom & Pro AV Industry
MacOS Monterey Is Bricking Old Macs
Steve Wozniak “Can’t Tell The Difference” Between iPhone 12 And 13
Amazon To Launch Internet Satellites In 2022
Beats Fit Pro Want To Hit The Gym With You
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Is Inflation An Issue Locally? It Is In The US
Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/
Projector Shortages Hurting Retail, Custom & Pro AV Industry
Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/
MacOS Monterey Is Bricking Old Macs
Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/
Steve Wozniak “Can’t Tell The Difference” Between iPhone 12 And 13
Apple Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/
Amazon To Launch Internet Satellites In 2022
Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Is Inflation An Issue Locally? It Is In The US
Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
With a sharp rise in energy prices a big jump in government bond yields and strong inflation figures, it’s looking...
Read More