Meta has launched its TikTok competitor Facebook Reels in Australia, one of 150 countries getting the short-form video feature.

Facebook is really hoping these feature will take off, placing Reels at the top of every feed, in Facebook Stories, on the Facebook Watch tab, as suggesting Reels you might wish to watch.

“At Meta we know that video is key to engaging audiences, and short form video in particular is growing quickly in popularity,” says Meta’s Australian MD Will Easton.

“By launching Reels on Facebook, we’re meeting people where they are already sharing and connecting, and giving them even more options for how to express themselves.

“For businesses, the introduction of Reels is another innovative tool available on Facebook for them to engage more people in an immersive experience online.”