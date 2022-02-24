BenQ Rolls Out First 4LED 4K HDR Gaming Projector
BenQ are adding to this year’s already impressive list of projectors, including the Samsung Freestyle and the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD, with their new X3000i, with 4K HDR output and 4LED tech for increased brightness and a longer lifespan for the LEDs.
This tech adds a fourth blue pump LED next to the red, blue and green LEDs in typical projectors.
Capable of ultra-low latency, and measuring just 4ms when displaying in 1080p/240Hz, the X3000i totals 16ms with full 4K/60Hz, so you’ll avoid input lag.
Thanks to its Dynamic Black algorithm, it can produce 3000 lumens of brightness (about 924 nits), with a 500,000:1 contrast ratio.
Plus, 2D keystone scaling and up to 1.3x zoom allow for fine-tuning adjustments to suit your screen.
There are two HDMI 2.0b ports, one with eARC return, as well as a USB-A output with 2.5A power delivery, 3.5mm audio output and RS-282 port.
BenQ claim the 4LED arrays can last up to 20,000 hours, which will see you gaming for more than five hours a day through 10 years, so you’ll need to have your local pizza joint on speed dial.
It will be available here for $3299 from late March.