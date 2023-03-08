Meta will sack thousands of employees this week, following on from a November round of layoffs that saw over 11,00 workers lose their jobs.

The Facebook parent company is yet to officially acknowledge the latest round of axings, with insiders revealing they are likely to be finalised before Mark Zuckerberg goes on parental leave next week.

Meta has been instructing directors and vice presidents to make lists of expendable employees, according to the sources.

Another round of layoffs was expected within the company, with staffers worried that, should the latest round occur this week, some workers may miss out on their bonuses, which are due later this month.

Zuckerberg dubbed 2023 the company’s “year of efficiency” – which doesn’t bode well for current workers.