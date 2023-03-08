HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Pixel Buds Pro Get Spatial Audio

Google Pixel Buds Pro Get Spatial Audio

By | 8 Mar 2023

Google have followed Apple, with the addition of Spatial Audio to the latest version of their premium Pixel Buds Pro. While it has taken a while for Google to step up with this audio tech, cheaper units like the Pixel Buds A-Series won’t get the advance yet.

This feature should be available for all Pixel Buds Pro users by next week.

Spatial audio is designed to give users a sense of depth to their sounds. To take advantage of this advance, Google say you’ll need content that works with 5.1+ surround sound, so you should be able to watch the majority of modern TV and movies with spatial audio enabled.

Google Pixel 6 and 7-series phones are built to incorporate spatial audio and head tracking. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were updated to spatial audio in January, while Apple packed the feature into their AirPods Pro in 2022.



