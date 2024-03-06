According to sources, all Meta platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Threads, were having accessibility problems and technical issues yesterday.

While accessing Instagram, it was reported that posts couldn’t be loaded, and the feed couldn’t be refreshed.

Additionally, Facebook wouldn’t open and some users were being logged out.

With Threads, users reported a problem message appearing when attempting to open the application.

Feedback has been provided by Meta users saying feeds couldn’t be refreshed on the main page of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, and that they couldn’t share.

It appears this issue occurred globally, with users heading to DownDetector to share their frustration.

In this situation, the problems are related to Meta, and until they fix it, or the issue fixes itself, there’s nothing that can be done.

However, it was reported early this morning that Meta has solved the issues.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Earlier in the day, Meta released a statement saying, “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. We are aware of an issue users are having logging into our platforms. Our engineering teams are aware and are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Over 300,000 users reported the Facebook outage, and almost 50,000 reported the Instagram outage.

If there is a problem that is related to the user, there are reasons an account can’t be accessed:

The account may be blocked.

There may be no internet connection.

Servers may be down.

The device’s clock settings could be incorrect.

The username or password may have been entered incorrectly.

See below some solutions to troubleshoot the app if this is the case: