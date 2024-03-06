HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 6 Mar 2024

Microsoft is unexpectedly ending support for its Android subsystem in Windows 11 starting March 5, 2025.

“Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA),” Microsoft wrote in a report. “As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025. Until then, technical support will remain available to customers.”

Users who have downloaded Android apps from the Amazon Appstore prior to March 5, 2024 will continue to have access to these past the support cutoff date.

As from today Windows 11 users will no longer be able to search for Amazon Appstore or associated Android apps from the Microsoft Store, according to a report by the Verge, which points to the fact that Amazon has said, in a statement, that it will deliver “a smooth end of support experience for developers and customers of Amazon Appstore on Windows 11” alongside Microsoft.

“Developers will no longer be able to submit net new apps targeting Windows 11 after March 5, 2024, but developers with an existing app can continue to submit app updates until Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 is fully discontinued,” said Amazon.



