HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Meriton Latest To Be Hacked – Guest, Staff Info Stolen

Meriton Latest To Be Hacked – Guest, Staff Info Stolen

By | 29 Mar 2023

One of the country’s biggest property giants has been hit with a cyber attack, with personal details of staff and hotel guests stolen by an “unidentified third party”.

Meriton has confirmed that 35.6 gigabytes of staff employment information, including bank details, birth certificates, TFNs, salaries, and performance reviews were stolen, as well as contact details for guests of its hotels.

The company issued a warning to 1,899 individuals it believed were compromised in the attack – although it said it will publicly reveal more information tomorrow.

“We have no evidence that this cyber incident was directed towards any specific individual, and our investigation has revealed no evidence that your information has been misused,” the letter sent to guests and staffers read.

“We have been working closely alongside leading cybersecurity and forensic IT professionals and taking all available steps to protect against future risk to data and prevent recurrence.”

The Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner have also been informed, Meriton said.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Ferrari Hit With Cyberattack, Refuses Ransom Demands
DTA In Firing Line As ASD Investigates Parlt. Security Breach
Scale Of Microsoft Exchange Cyberattack ‘Rare And Disturbing’
Cyberattack Punctures Cyberpunk Patch Plans
Cyberattack on Global Logistics Giant Gefco Could Cost Company Millions
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Good News For Retailers As Inflation Softens, Rate Pause Expected
Latest News
/
March 29, 2023
/
LG Smart TV Owners Get Masterclass Platform
Latest News
/
March 29, 2023
/
Amazon Opens Sidewalk To Third-Party Developers
Latest News
/
March 29, 2023
/
Google Asks Judge To Dismiss Digital Advertising Suit
Latest News
/
March 29, 2023
/
Disney Scraps Metaverse Plans, More Job Cuts Loom
Latest News
/
March 29, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Good News For Retailers As Inflation Softens, Rate Pause Expected
Latest News
/
March 29, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian retailers have been granted some good news, with inflation decelerating to 6.8 per cent in February, down from January’s...
Read More