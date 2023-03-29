One of the country’s biggest property giants has been hit with a cyber attack, with personal details of staff and hotel guests stolen by an “unidentified third party”.

Meriton has confirmed that 35.6 gigabytes of staff employment information, including bank details, birth certificates, TFNs, salaries, and performance reviews were stolen, as well as contact details for guests of its hotels.

The company issued a warning to 1,899 individuals it believed were compromised in the attack – although it said it will publicly reveal more information tomorrow.

“We have no evidence that this cyber incident was directed towards any specific individual, and our investigation has revealed no evidence that your information has been misused,” the letter sent to guests and staffers read.

“We have been working closely alongside leading cybersecurity and forensic IT professionals and taking all available steps to protect against future risk to data and prevent recurrence.”

The Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner have also been informed, Meriton said.