LG Smart TV owners will now be able to access MasterClass, the streaming platform that lets users access education from experts on many subjects, directly on your home screen.

Available in the Content Store on LG smart TVs running webOS 4.0, which are models from 2018 and up, it can be easily accessed by voice command. It’s also featured on the Life’s Good Hub.

So lock it in and have information from more than 180 instructors and classes varying from entertainment, business, design and style, as well as sports and gaming, and writing, so pretty much every avenue is covered.

Former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteteroth and former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voth are among the many luminaries involved here, as well as former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.

This marks a significant step in the future of smart TVs, with LG bringing an appealing interactive mode to consumers.