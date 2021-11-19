HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Vietnam Lose Out As Samsung Double Phone Production In India

Vietnam Lose Out As Samsung Double Phone Production In India

By | 19 Nov 2021

Tech giant Samsung are aiming to near double their phone production capacity in India by 2026, going from 60 million units to 108 million.

A leaked reorganisation plan shows it is part of a bid to reduce how much of its phone production sites in seven countries output to below 30 per cent of their current total, as part of a long-term aim of risk distribution.

This means the capacity in Vietnam – where they have two factories –will be dropped to 163 million units a year by the same time.

The gradual shift means Samsung’s single factory in India will become its largest sometime around 2024.

Currently, the output in countries where Samsung produce is 182 million units in Vietnam, 60 million in India, nine million in Indonesia and 28.8 million in Brazil.

They plan to reduce this sequentially by 2026 so each major site accounts for less than 30 per cent of its annual total, so Vietnam will account for around 20 per cent of its total production, while India will land 25 per cent.

This provides a focus on India, which is the second-largest market for phones after China.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
OZ Smartphone Market Gets Feisty Who Will Be The Winners
CES Pre-Show To Be Hosted By Green-Focused Samsung
Samsung Shifts Smartphone Production Reliance From Vietnam
Older-Gen Samsung Galaxy Watches Get Watch4 features
Aussie Phone Sales Soar: Samsung & Apple, 5G In Demand
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

More Than 75% Of NBN Users On High-Speed Service
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Chrysler Pulls Out Of Aussie Market, Leaving EV-Sized Gap
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Optus Wins Bid For English Premier League Rights
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Wall-Mountable Amazon Echo Show 15 Ready For Xmas
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Mediatek Take On Qualcomm With Dimensity 9000 Smartphone Chip
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

More Than 75% Of NBN Users On High-Speed Service
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Proving Australians want their internet to run as fast as they can get it, more than 8.5 million residential broadband...
Read More