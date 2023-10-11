McIntosh have announced its new MQ112 Environmental Equalizer, which is a high end 8-band stereo equaliser designed for optimising home audio listening spaces.

This is one of the first new equalisers introduced over the last few years, jumping into a market trend of utilising digital room correction with platforms including Dirac Live.

The design features McIntosh’s unique characteristics including an illuminated logo, a black glass front faceplate, rotary control knobs, and custom machined aluminium end caps.

Incorporating analog equalisation features, it enables listeners to adjust audio signal levels ±12dB at 8 key bands between 25Hz & 10kHz.

It also enables users to fine tune mix and balance of frequencies for the ideal sonic profile, or compensating for imperfections in vintage recordings.

Balanced (XLR) and unbalanced (RCA line) inputs and outputs are included ensuring a provided versatility for integration with any sound system, and the device can be connected between preamplifier and power amplifier of any audio configuration.

There’s a secondary pair of outputs allowing connection to two separate stereo systems, bi-amped between one pair of speakers, or up to two subwoofers. It can also be connected through processor loops or tape monitor record/play connections.

See below some additional features of the MQ112 Environmental Equalizer:

TILT Knob – allowing for tonal balance shift of ±6dB to boost bass/treble across the entire frequency range.

McIntosh President Charlie Randall said, “The new MQ112 puts McIntosh’s powerful EQ capabilities in a standalone unit, giving listeners more options to customise and fine tune their system’s equalisation than ever before…We are excited by the possibilities that the MQ112 offers audio enthusiasts to take control of their sound.”

The MQ112 Environmental Equalizer will be available through authorised McIntosh local and online dealers starting this month. Australian pricing is still to be released.