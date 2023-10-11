Consumers are walking away from using Apple Mac PCs with sales slumping 24% in the last quarter.

Lenovo is still the top PC vendor with 25% of the global market with total shipments hitting 64.3 million units, compared with 70.6 million in the period a year earlier.

The only vendor to increase sales was HP who after falling significantly in prior quarters witnessed 6.4% growth in the last quarter.

Most of the top five vendors that IDC tracks experienced double-digit declines during the quarter.

“The PC industry is on a slow path to recovery as a device refresh cycle and end of support for Windows 10 will help drive sales in the second half of 2024 and beyond. In the meantime, the PC industry will unfortunately experience more pain,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s mobility and consumer device trackers, in comments published alongside the report.

After falling for eight consecutive quarters, “there is evidence that the PC market’s decline has finally bottomed out,” said Mikako Kitagawa, a Gartner analyst. Corporate customers may be reaching their next purchasing cycle, spurred by Microsoft Corp.’s Windows 11 software upgrades, and consumers may be ready to replace PCs bought earlier in the pandemic, she said.

“The good news for PC vendors is that the worst could be over by the end of 2023,” claims IDC.