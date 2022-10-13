Matter the new connectivity platform for smart homes and offices, is set to get a big kick along, with Samsung confirming via a blog post, that their SmartThings platform which was pushed hard by the South Korean Company at IFA in Berlin earlier this month is set to be part of the Matter ecosystem.

We have also been able to confirm that Google, and Samsung’s SmartThings platform will also talk to each other.

This will simplify the smart home ecosystem, allowing many new homes to ditch expensive control systems such as Control 4.

The technology will also lower the cost of home automation by allowing entertainment, air conditioning, appliances, security, and lighting to be managed over the Matter platform which allows multiple devices from different brands such as Apple, Samsung, Amazon and Brilliant products to be connected over the same network.

Both Samsung and Google have announced a partnership that will ensure greater interoperability between the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems.

Whether you’re using a Samsung Galaxy phone and tablet or a Google mobile device, you’ll be able to see which Matter devices are on your network. You can control an air purifier or dehumidifier or a multitude of audio speakers via voice command or an app.

Whether that’s using SmartThings to integrate devices initially set-up with Google Home or vice-versa.

It’s essentially an extension of Matter’s multi-admin feature that ensures that all Matter compatible devices can be controlled by Matter-supporting platforms beyond the home manufacturer.

“When users go into the SmartThings app, they will be made aware of Matter devices that have been set up with Google Home and will be given a choice to easily onboard those devices to SmartThings, and vice-versa,” Samsung says in a blog post today.

“Now, whether users want to control their smart home on their SmartThings app or a Google Nest Hub, the devices will always be there. Users won’t have to manually add each of their devices one at a time or worry about which ecosystem their device has been set up on first.”

So, regardless of whether you’re using the Google Home app or the Smart Things app, all of your Matter compatible devices will be easily controllable. The Matter multi-admin feature will be available within the company weeks, Samsung says.