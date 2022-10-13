HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Paid Only 5% Tax Last Year New Treasurer Urged To Take Action

Google Paid Only 5% Tax Last Year New Treasurer Urged To Take Action

By | 13 Oct 2022

The Albanese Government who are looking to rake in additional billions to prop up the Australian economy which is tipped to face an inflation crisis next year, should look no further than the likes of social media and search companies who are raking in billions but paying little in tax claim observers.

Last year Google paid less than 5% tax while Australian businesses are paying up to 30% and individuals a marginal tax rate of 34%.

As the Albanese government ramps up plans to force the biggest multinationals to hand over a “fairer share” of tax here, it’s been revealed that Google Asia Pacific’s 2021 tax bill was just A$232m on a profit of $4.37bn.

Google’s Australian operation generates the bulk of the revenue in the Asia Pacific region according to documents filed in Singapore and accessed by News Corporation.

The effective tax rate of 5.3 per cent is seen as a “joke” according to observers with new Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers now being urged to take an immediate look at how Australia can force the likes of Facebook, Amazon, and Google to pay more in taxes.

Google has offices that control the region in Singapore where Singapore’s standard corporate tax rate is 17 per cent, but Google pays much less because of a special deal that lowered its liability by nearly half a billion dollars last year alone according to News Corp publication The Daily Telegraph.

Financial statements filed in Singapore and obtained by the News Corp publication show Google Asia Pacific’s income tax bill at the full rate would have been A$743m.

But this was slashed by a total of A$511m, mainly due to the “effect of tax exemption and rebates”, which reduced the company’s liability by A$490m.

The effective tax rate paid by Google Asia Pacific is about one-sixth of Australia’s standard 30 per cent rate.

Sydney-based Google Australia’s latest financial statements say its main business is to “facilitate the sale” of advertising and “cloud” services between Google Asia Pacific and customers “for which (Google Australia) earns a commission with most of their revenue being shipped off to Singapore.

Treasury recently opened consultation on implementing an OECD agreement that could result in a higher tax, but observers are concerned that this could get delayed.
If the agreement is adopted by enough countries, 100 of the globe’s largest companies will have a quarter of their “residual” — meaning particularly high – profits reallocated among countries including Australia, which can then be taxed.

A spokesperson for Treasurer Jim Chalmers said “when it comes to tax, our focus is on ensuring that multinationals pay a fairer share.

“We’re working with international partners to put in place policies to make this happen.”

A Google spokesperson said it has “long been supportive of international tax reform and negotiations within the OECD framework” while complying with tax laws in all countries in which it operates.


930986

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Matter Platform Gets Big Kick Along From Samsung & Google
Google Facing Billions In Damages For Incognito Mode
Google Turns Chromebooks Into Cloud Gaming Machines
Meta Finally Unveils The Quest Pro Mixed Reality Headset
Google Promises Three Years Of Pixel Watch Updates
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft To Roll Out Apple Features On Windows 11
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
Australian Tower Network Rebrands To Indara
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
Commonwealth Games Backs Down On Esports
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
David Jones Hoping Flowers Will Bring Back CBD Foot Traffic
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
Aussie Retailers Expect $64 Billion Xmas
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft To Roll Out Apple Features On Windows 11
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Windows 11 is set to become much more Apple oriented with Microsoft announcing that several Apple apps will launch on...
Read More