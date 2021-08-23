Samsung’s new smartphone models — Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 — are already an unqualified hit, with advance orders expected to hit 800,000 today, after less than a week.

The two models logged a combined 450,000 preorders as of Sunday, and once unlocked phones and Monday’s sale are included in the figures, are tipped to surpass 800,000.

This is a major leap past the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s preorders of just 80,000, twice that of Galaxy S21 and 1.5 times that of Galaxy Note20.

Of course, these figures fall well short of Apple iPhone 12, which topped 9 million pre-orders over a single weekend. Samsung is expecting the foldables to surpass the sales of its Galaxy Note series.