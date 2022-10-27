A recent speed test by Ookla on the Galaxy Z Fold4 found that it performs the same as Galaxy Fold3 in Australia and is not a major upgrade in terms of speed in Australia.

Following the release of iPhone 14 and Galaxy Z Fold4, Ookla examined Speedtest Intelligence data to test the speed of the devices against previous models.

Speed was tested in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, and United States.

While iPhone 14 models performed considerably better than iPhone 13 in all the countries, Galaxy Fold4 speed fell short in Australia. However, Fold4 outperformed Galaxy Z Fold3 in every other country.

“Speedtest Intelligence shows the Galaxy Z Fold4 was not statistically faster than the Fold3 in Australia,” said Ookla, who found that Fold3 had a median download speed at 338.58 Mbps and the Fold4 at 309.40 Mbps.

However, upload speed on both was roughly the same: Fold4 achieved 23.71 Mbps and the Fold3 achieved 22.72 Mbps.

The same model was seen to outpace Fold3 in countries like Brazil and U.S. tremendously.

“Australian Galaxy Z Fold3 users may want to wait to upgrade their phone until speeds improve, unless you really want other new features the Fold4 offers,” recommended the web service company.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as well as the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G modem whereas the Galaxy Z Fold3 has the older Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

The Fold4 has an upgraded Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) and the Fold3 has an Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55).

The company responded positively to iPhone 14 due to speed test improvements and suggested iOS users to upgrade their phones.