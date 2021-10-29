HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Soars To Record Highs, Foldables Contributed

Samsung Soars To Record Highs, Foldables Contributed

By | 29 Oct 2021

Looking at both LG and Samsung’s robust third-quarterly earnings today, you’d never guess there was a worldwide components shortage, or supply chain issues hampering the entire industry.

Like LG Electronics, South Korea’s top tech company Samsung has logged its largest-ever quarterly earnings during the September quarter, with its latest range of foldables and its own chip division being its twin saviours.

Samsung posted A$83.81 billion in sales, and A$17.9 billion in operating profit during the quarter.

The company’s semiconductor division accounted for 64 per cent of total operating profit, with a massive A$29.9 billion in sales, and A$11.9 billion in operating profits.

The launch of Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 models brought in $A32.2 billion in sales with A$3.8 billion in operating profits.

Samsung declined to offer future guidance, due to the unsteady nature of the market.

“Risks the from demand-side are likely to continue, but as IT companies continue increasing their investments, overall demand for memory products will be steady,” a Samsung official explained.

“As customers have different views of the memory market, the difficulty level of price negotiations is increasing,” said Han Jin-man, executive vice president at Samsung.

 

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Expands Lifestyle TV Range
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Improves 108MP Primary Sensor
Samsung “Lack A Clear Direction” A Year After CEO Death
LG Work To Remove Dreaded Camera Notch
Samsung Stock Wobbles Investors Uncertain About Future
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Seagate Unveils ‘Star Wars Mandalorian’ Gaming Drives 
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Battery Replacements Easier On New MacBook Pros
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Facebo… Sorry, ‘Meta’, Is Retiring Oculus
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Is It Time To Stop Buying BMW Motorcars?
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Afterpay And Zip Face Parliamentary Probe
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Seagate Unveils ‘Star Wars Mandalorian’ Gaming Drives 
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Seagate Technology has released a new product line of Star Wars Mandalorian Beskar Ingot Drives.   The new line of PC gaming devices is created in collaboration with Lucasfilm. ...
Read More