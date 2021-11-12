HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung CES 2022 Innovation Awards Tally Hits More Than 40

By | 12 Nov 2021

Set for January 5-8 2022 in Las Vegas, with ChannelNews reporting on all developments directly, CES is the biggest industry event, and Samsung have already placed themselves as stars, with a haul of more than 40 individual product awards, highlighting their pursuit of innovation and excellence across smartphones, PCs, home appliances and other devices.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 landed the Best Of Innovation award, as well as the gong in the Digital Imaging/Photography and Mobile Devices & Accessories categories.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 was a highlight through the Computer Hardware & Components category.

Other Samsung products to receive accolades were the ISOCELL HP1 (the first 200MP image sensor for smartphones), the Galaxy Z Fold3, the Galaxy Watch4 series, the Galaxy Buds2, and the Samsung SmartTag+.

