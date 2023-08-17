The One UI 5.1.1 beta from Samsung was released last month, and now the company have announced an official rollout of to previous generation Galaxy foldables, tablets, and smartwatches.

This month, it’s expected to arrive on Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Flip4, while the Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2 and Z Flip are expected to receive it at a later date.

These older foldables, are expected to get several features that appear on the Z Fold5, and Z Flip5, including the customisable toolbar for the Flex Mode panel.

The Multi Window mode enables users to open and use two apps simultaneously without the interruption of media playback, which is also set to come to older devices.

This feature is set to appear on Z Fold4, Z Flip5 and Tab S8 devices and gives users the ability to open apps, reposition layout, switch between them or assign them to split-screen multitasking, and the option to hide them when finished.

Pop-up view to multi window is another feature that allows users to switch from pop-up apps to two apps on the screen just by holding down the handle of the pop-up window.

Two-handed drag and drop allows users to quickly select multiple files that can then be dragged over to other apps for editing or sending, and is set to appear on Galaxy foldable and tablets.

In other news, the Galaxy Watch line, the Watch5 and Watch4 lines are gaining sleep insights bringing detailed reports of the user’s sleep score along with metrics on sleep stages.

Older Galaxy Watch users will also see more watch face options and a camera controller feature acting as a remote shutter on compatible Galaxy phones.