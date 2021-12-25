HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Massive Boxing Day Discounts On Loewe TVs

Massive Boxing Day Discounts On Loewe TVs

By | 25 Dec 2021

German TV brand Loewe is offering massive savings on Loewe TVs with dealers including The Good Guys slashing thousands of dollars off current models.

A Loewe BILD 55″ OLED TV has been slashed from $4,999 to $2,999.

If you are after a Loewe Bild 77″ OLED TV, the price has been dropped by $7,000.

Current owners of a Loewe TV’s can also take advantage of the massive Boxing Day offerings with a range of trade up discounts as per the below chart.

Loewe is an award-winning European TV brand.

At this year’s annual iF Awards, Loewe collected 10 awards in total, including one coveted iF Gold Award.

The top Gold Award was given out to the brand’s SEE collection of WE model that are due in Australia in 2022.
The other awards went to the current range of TV’s.

This is a striking new series of TV’s which include 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch models.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

More Companies Pull Out of CES As OZ Attendees Cancel
Latest News
/
December 24, 2021
/
Big Brands Pull Out Of CES 2022 Call For Show To be Stopped
Latest News
/
December 22, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS:Two OZ Hi Fi Shows Merge
Latest News
/
December 18, 2021
/
Dell Concept Delivers Seamless Hybrid Work Experience
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

More Companies Pull Out of CES As OZ Attendees Cancel
Latest News
/
December 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo, Intel and the Google, Alphabet owned autonomous driving unit Waymo have joined a growing list of companies pulling out...
Read More