HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > More Companies Pull Out of CES As OZ Attendees Cancel

More Companies Pull Out of CES As OZ Attendees Cancel

By | 24 Dec 2021

Lenovo, Intel and the Google, Alphabet owned autonomous driving unit Waymo have joined a growing list of companies pulling out of CES as many Companies opt for controlled one on one meetings instead of a stand on a show floor.

“The risks associated with a show floor stand are too high especially for staff and management” said a Lenovo executive.

Already several Australians who had booked to attend the show have cancelled.

Several brands have already moved to offering one on one virtual presentations of new products they were set to launch at CES.

ChannelNews understands that the Samsung keynote at CES is still going ahead.

In other Samsung news the South Korean Company and Adata are both teasing PCIe 5.0 SSDs ahead of January’s big CES event.

With read/write speeds up to 14/12 GBps, this new generation of solid-state storage is essentially twice as fast as the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives.

Adata teased two prototypes of its first PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs with capacities up to 8TB. The so-called Project Nighthawk SSD is designed using a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller capable of sequential read/write speeds up to 14/12GBps, while the Project Blackbird SSD features an InnoGrit IG5666 controller for 14/10GBps read/write speeds.

Adata will hopefully provide more details at CES which begins January 5th, unless COVID derails it again.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Big Brands Pull Out Of CES 2022 Call For Show To be Stopped
Samsung/IBM Chip Will Change Industry With Mega Charging
CES 2022: Lenovo Unveils Thinkvision Large Format Displays
CES 2022: Samsung And LG Revving Up To Unveil New Gear
CES 2022: LG Revolutionises Indoor Gardening With Tiiun
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Big Brands Pull Out Of CES 2022 Call For Show To be Stopped
Latest News
/
December 22, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS:Two OZ Hi Fi Shows Merge
Latest News
/
December 18, 2021
/
Dell Concept Delivers Seamless Hybrid Work Experience
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Spotify Burst Into Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big Brands Pull Out Of CES 2022 Call For Show To be Stopped
Latest News
/
December 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Several big brands have pulled out of CES as Omicron becomes a big problem for the global US tech event....
Read More