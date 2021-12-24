Lenovo, Intel and the Google, Alphabet owned autonomous driving unit Waymo have joined a growing list of companies pulling out of CES as many Companies opt for controlled one on one meetings instead of a stand on a show floor.

“The risks associated with a show floor stand are too high especially for staff and management” said a Lenovo executive.

Already several Australians who had booked to attend the show have cancelled.

Several brands have already moved to offering one on one virtual presentations of new products they were set to launch at CES.

ChannelNews understands that the Samsung keynote at CES is still going ahead.

In other Samsung news the South Korean Company and Adata are both teasing PCIe 5.0 SSDs ahead of January’s big CES event.

With read/write speeds up to 14/12 GBps, this new generation of solid-state storage is essentially twice as fast as the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives.

Adata teased two prototypes of its first PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs with capacities up to 8TB. The so-called Project Nighthawk SSD is designed using a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller capable of sequential read/write speeds up to 14/12GBps, while the Project Blackbird SSD features an InnoGrit IG5666 controller for 14/10GBps read/write speeds.

Adata will hopefully provide more details at CES which begins January 5th, unless COVID derails it again.