Iconic audio brand Marshall has brought wireless charging to its wireless headphones with the new Major IV on-ear cans.

Featuring 40mm drivers, an ergonomic design, and 80 hours of battery life on a single charge, the Major IV headphones are also compatible with Qi wireless charging, which Marshall says will allow users to spend less time looking for their charger.

“When you’re deep diving into your music, Major IV’s improved ergonomic design will make sure the tenth hour is as comfortable as the first. The addition of wireless charging makes it even easier to charge and go.

“Major IV combines enhanced usability with classic Marshall elements for a design that is both iconic and innovative,” the manufacturer said.

While the headphones do not feature active noise cancellation, they offer quick-charging functionality providing 15 hours of playback on a 15-minute charge, as well as a 3.5mm socket enabling users to share their music with others. They are controllable with a multi-directional knob that includes phone functionality as well as power and music.

The Marshall Major IV headphones are available for pre-order on Marshall’s website now for $249 AUD, and will ship on October 14.