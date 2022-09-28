Marantz is following fast on the heels of sister company Denon and releasing its new range of Cinema AV receivers.

But where Denon’s new range starts at under $600, the four models in the Cinema series are decidedly more high-end, beginning at US$1,200 (A$1,876) for the Cinema 70s and topping out at $3,499 (A$5,469) for the Cinema 40 model (below), which sports a 11.4-channel processor, 9-channel amplifier, and can pump out a huge 125 watts per channel.

The Cinema 70s (below) gives a 7.2 channel, at 50 watts per channel, the Cinema 60 (A$2,658) offers 7.2 channel, 100 watts per channel, while the Cinema 50 has an 11.4-channel processor, 9-channel amplifier with 110 watts per channel (A$3,910).

All the receivers incorporate class A/B amplifiers, with 192kHz audio playback, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, HLG, and Dynamic HDR pass-through, with HDMI-eARC and Gaming Support (4K/120Hz, 8K/60Hz).