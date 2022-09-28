Marantz Unveils High-End 8K Cinema Receivers
Marantz is following fast on the heels of sister company Denon and releasing its new range of Cinema AV receivers.
But where Denon’s new range starts at under $600, the four models in the Cinema series are decidedly more high-end, beginning at US$1,200 (A$1,876) for the Cinema 70s and topping out at $3,499 (A$5,469) for the Cinema 40 model (below), which sports a 11.4-channel processor, 9-channel amplifier, and can pump out a huge 125 watts per channel.
The Cinema 70s (below) gives a 7.2 channel, at 50 watts per channel, the Cinema 60 (A$2,658) offers 7.2 channel, 100 watts per channel, while the Cinema 50 has an 11.4-channel processor, 9-channel amplifier with 110 watts per channel (A$3,910).
All the receivers incorporate class A/B amplifiers, with 192kHz audio playback, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, HLG, and Dynamic HDR pass-through, with HDMI-eARC and Gaming Support (4K/120Hz, 8K/60Hz).