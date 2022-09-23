Denon has announced a new line-up of high-end home cinema AV receivers that bring users 8K video support at a range of budget to premium price points, ranging from $399 USD (~A$599.91) to $6,499 USD (~A$9,771.46).

The new range, which is made up of a new flagship from the company’s A-Series, as well as four new models across the S-Series and X-Series, is due to appear at the CEDIA Expo which begins at the beginning of next month.

While all new models bring support for 8K video, more premium offerings have also added Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Auro 3D and Sony 360 Reality Audio support. Similarly, the entire new lineup still uses Audyssey room calibration, but more premium models now have the option for Dirac Live upgradability.

Denon has also said that each AVR guarantees a

The flagship of the new range is the AVR-A1H, an AVR with 150W per channel with 15 channels, resulting in up to a 9.4.6 audio config.

The device, which weighs in at just over 31kg, boasts seven HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz passthrough, HDCP 2.3 and HDR, HLG, HDR10+, Dynamic HDR and Dolby Vision switching.

Outputs include 2 8K HDMI, and a single dedicated 4K output that allows for a second zone. For audio, users have the choice between banana-plugs, coaxial RCA, and the rare option of balanced XLR for up to four subwoofers. Available early next year, the flagship will cost $6,499 USD (~A$9,771.46).

Topping the company’s X-Series is the AVC-X4800H, which offers nine channels at 200W of power per channel, which can support a 5.4.4 system on its own through it’s various supported sound formats such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

Ideal for gamers, Denon has added support for VRR, ALLM and QFT. Due to launch early next year, the AVC-X4800H will cost $2,500 USD (~A$3,766.22).

One step down is the AVC-X3800H, which boasts the same specs as the AVC-X4800H but with one less HDMI input, and a slight drop in power per channel to 180W. It also has a step down in price, at only $1,700 USD (~A$2,561.46). It is due for release in October this year.

For something even cheaper, Denon has the AVR-X2800H, which sports 95W per channel and 7.2 channels, which supports 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. There are five HDMI 2.1 inputs with three inputs and two outputs, and an additional HDMI 2.0 inputs. Due for an October launch, the AVR-X2800H will cost $1200 USD (~A$1,808.39).

The cheapest option in the range from the company’s S-Series is the AVR-S970H, which while offering less than the rest of the range, has arguably the biggest bang for buck at just $399 USD (~A$599.91).

A 7.2 channel system with 145W per channel, the budget AVR has dual HDMI outputs, three HDMI 2.1 inputs and three HDMI 2.0 inputs. It is due for launch in October.