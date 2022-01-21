HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 21 Jan 2022

A worrying 63 per cent of Aussie retailers have negative expectations when it comes the next three month period for their businesses, according to research by the Australian Retailers Association.

In addition, 62 per cent of Australian retailers rate current trading conditions as either “poor” or “terrible”, 20 per cent of businesses have been forced to close outlets due to staff shortages, and over 64 per cent of retail report at least half of their workforce currently in isolation.

“Retailers would normally be thriving at this time with the post-Christmas sales and people out enjoying their summer holidays, but Omicron has been like a wrecking ball through the retail economy and small businesses, in particular, are suffering as a result,” ARA CEO Paul Zahra said.

“Unlike 2020 and 2021, businesses are navigating these challenges with little to no support from the government. There’s no JobKeeper, no JobSaver and there is little in the way of cash grants to help businesses pay the bills during this unprecedented downturn.”



