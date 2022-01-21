Belkin has announced the affordable SoundForm Mini On-Ear Wireless Headphones for Kids, available in three colours with an RRP of $39.95.

Being for kids, these things are sturdy, and built to withstand spills. They also top out at 85dB, and sport an impressive 30-hour battery life.

The headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 support with a ten-metre wireless range, also coming with a 1.2m AUX cable.

There’s also an inbuilt microphone for remote learning situations, and an adjustable headband.

The Belkin SoundForm Mini On-Ear Wireless Headphones for Kids retail for $39.95, and are available in blue, white, and black.