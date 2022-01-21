HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Belkin Releases Sturdy, Spill-Proof Kids Heaphones

Belkin Releases Sturdy, Spill-Proof Kids Heaphones

By | 21 Jan 2022

Belkin has announced the affordable SoundForm Mini On-Ear Wireless Headphones for Kids, available in three colours with an RRP of $39.95.

Being for kids, these things are sturdy, and built to withstand spills. They also top out at 85dB, and sport an impressive 30-hour battery life.

The headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 support with a ten-metre wireless range, also coming with a 1.2m AUX cable.

There’s also an inbuilt microphone for remote learning situations, and an adjustable headband.

The Belkin SoundForm Mini On-Ear Wireless Headphones for Kids retail for $39.95, and are available in blue, white, and black.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
CES 2022: Belkin Wemo Move Into Smart Home Security
New Belkin Buds To Come With Hybrid Audio Technology
Self-Charging Headphones Change The Game
JBL Celebrate 75 Years Of Sonic Superiority
Belkin Protect Your iPhone While Saving The Planet
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Denon Unleashes Slick New Soundbar, Wireless Sub System
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Majority Of Aussie Retailers Expect To Struggle Over Next Quarter
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
$72 Billion Semiconductor Package “Very Close”
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Netflix Confirms Season 2 Of Squid Game
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Tesla Sidestep Safety Concerns To Tailgate BMW In Sales
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Denon Unleashes Slick New Soundbar, Wireless Sub System
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Denon has today unleashed its mighty DHT-S517 sleek sound bar, with wireless subwoofer. The DHT-S517 sports a seven-driver array, with...
Read More