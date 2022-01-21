Speaker Nancy Pelosi said overnight that legislation to pump the US semiconductor industry with A$72.2 billion in funding is “very close to being ready to go” to Congress, where the bi-partisan bill will pass into law.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican said the bill will likely become folded into a broader government spending package, which may be completed as soon as next month.

“There is broad support in both houses of Congress, in the White House, for that, and I know the president himself is reaching out to Speaker Pelosi to make sure that she’s on board with including this in that legislation,” Cornyn said in an interview. “I think that is the most likely vehicle to carry the legislation.”