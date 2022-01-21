HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > $72 Billion Semiconductor Package “Very Close”

$72 Billion Semiconductor Package “Very Close”

By | 21 Jan 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said overnight that legislation to pump the US semiconductor industry with A$72.2 billion in funding is “very close to being ready to go” to Congress, where the bi-partisan bill will pass into law.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican said the bill will likely become folded into a broader government spending package, which may be completed as soon as next month.

“There is broad support in both houses of Congress, in the White House, for that, and I know the president himself is reaching out to Speaker Pelosi to make sure that she’s on board with including this in that legislation,” Cornyn said in an interview. “I think that is the most likely vehicle to carry the legislation.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Australia Considering Winter Olympics Boycott
White House Blocks Intel’s Chinese Foundry Plans
Semiconductor Industry Now Faces Labour Shortage
Samsung To Invest $284 Billion To Beat COVID Slump
Chipmakers Combat Shortage With Record Inventory
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Belkin Releases Sturdy, Spill-Proof Kids Heaphones
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Majority Of Aussie Retailers Expect To Struggle Over Next Quarter
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Netflix Confirms Season 2 Of Squid Game
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Tesla Sidestep Safety Concerns To Tailgate BMW In Sales
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Peloton Pauses Production, As Supply Outstrips Demand
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Belkin Releases Sturdy, Spill-Proof Kids Heaphones
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Belkin has announced the affordable SoundForm Mini On-Ear Wireless Headphones for Kids, available in three colours with an RRP of...
Read More