Mobile World Congress Barcelona has suffered a huge setback, with Google pulling out of the in-person event.

The trade show, scheduled for June, was slated to go ahead despite the ongoing pandemic; MWC Shanghai (above) was held as a hybrid event in February.

However, doubts about the Barcelona show have intensified with Google – traditionally one of the biggest exhibitors, with its Android smartphone platform – following Nokia, Sony, Ericsson, and Facebook in ditching the physical event.

“Following our current COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols, Google has made the decision to not exhibit at Mobile World Congress this year.

“We will continue to collaborate closely with GSMA and support our partners through virtual opportunities. We look forward to this year’s activities and seeing you in Barcelona in 2022,” the company said.

MWC is being criticised as a potential superspreader event, with organisers the GSMA not requiring attendees to be vaccinated – only to wear masks, take standard precautions, and test negative within 72 hours of arrival.

Last year’s MWC Barcelona was cancelled due to COVID, with MWC 2021 being pushed back from March to June; it is set to open on the 28th, and conclude July 1.