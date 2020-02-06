Looking For A Cheap Fix? Telstra Slashes $288 Off Samsung 5G Note+ Plan

Next week, Samsung launches its brand-new Galaxy S20 line up after multiple leaks and high consumer anticipation.

But the upcoming excitement over the S20 release means it’s also a good time for consumers to find a better buy with one of Samsung’s older devices – for less.

Telstra is capitalising on this, offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G model for an impressive $288 discount.

It works out to be a $12 discount off a month over a 24-month period of time – or if consumers would prefer a 36-month plan, it would amount to $8 off per month.

Earlier this month, Samsung released its Note 10 range, unveiling three versions of the Note 10, Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G.

The camera set up in the 10+ 5G model is premium, boasting a 12MP telephoto lens, 12MP wide-angle lens, 16MP ultra-wide lens and finally a VGA 3D Depth Vision Camera.

The front camera is a 10MP selfie camera built into the Infinity-o display, with an Exnynos 9825 Octa-core processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Telstra is running the deals until 11 February, you can find them on its official website on in stores.