Logitech has announced Sight, an AI-powered tabletop camera that allows for multiple participant video conference calls.

The Logitech Sight will intelligently capture the best perspective of meeting participants and track conversations as they move around the conference room.

With a dual lens camera offering 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, and seven beamforming microphones picking up every nuance, the Sight “helps solve the disparity between hybrid teams by giving remote workers an ‘at the table’ experience when meeting with in-office colleagues”, according to Logitech.

“We’re no longer all at home in equal-sized video boxes like we were during the height of the pandemic. In a hybrid work world, a mix of in-office and remote workers increases the challenge of delivering equitable experiences to everyone,“ said Scott Wharton, general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration.

“Logitech Sight, when used with Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini, uses AI to tackle this problem with a model that is less Silicon Valley and more Hollywood—the art of using multiple camera angles and intelligent direction to bring remote participants off the sidelines and into the room.

“Our customers have told us that this is one of the biggest hybrid work problems to solve to make ‘return to the office’ work better for teams. We believe, based on years of research and early customer feedback, that we’ve cracked the code on this must-win critical problem for organizations of all sizes.”

The Logitech Sight integrates with Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet, and uses its own Logitech Sync software to enable device monitoring, updates, and troubleshoooting.

It also includes mounts and integrated cable management, to perfect your office setup.

Logitech Sight will launch in mid-2023 for US$2,999 (A$3,070)