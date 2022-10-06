Samsung started production of 89-inch MicroLED TVs during the September quarter, but is yet to shore up production timelines for its 101- and 114-inch models.

Neither model has started production, according to TheElec, despite initially plans to start manufacturing the 101-inch model in May.

This timeline was pushed back due to supply chain issues and low yield rate.

This marks Samsung’s first MicroLED TV to use low-temperature polycrystalline silicon thin-film transistor glass substrates, rather than printed boards. This allows for 4K resolution in smaller LED sizes.

Even if production begins next month, this marks a six-month timeline delay for the 101-inch model.