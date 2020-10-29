HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Logitech Unveils New Wireless Computer Speakers

Logitech Unveils New Wireless Computer Speakers

By | 29 Oct 2020
, ,

Logitech has released new Bluetooth computer speakers with a remote dial that allows users control their music from across the room.

The 2.1 Logitech Z407 speaker system features 80 watts of power and 20 metres of wireless range. It includes a subwoofer, two satellite speakers which can be positioned either horizontally or vertically, and a dial allowing wireless control.

“From crisp high notes, to powerful mid and low-range notes with a thundering bass, the Z407 never compromises on sound.

“Add a rich room filling experience to your music, movies and games with the ported, down firing subwoofer,” said Logitech.

According to Logitech, the wireless dial gives users more freedom to control their sound.

“With a 20-metre or 66-foot wireless range, the dial lets you adjust your sound from your desktop or from across the room. Press it and spin it to play, pause, skip or rewind tracks, mute, control volume and enable bass mode.

“It’s so easy, you don’t even have to get off the couch,” the company said.

The Z407 speaker system is available this month from Logitech and select retailers for $149.95 AUD.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Sonos Stock Tumbles After A Big Kick In The Guts By Apple
Buds That Mould To Your Ears Announced By Ultimate Ears
New Oculus Quest VR Headset Starts At $479 In Oz
Shhhh: Logitech Launches Silent Keyboard And Mouse
REVIEW: New Logitech Keyboard A Slim, Sexy Workhorse
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JB Hi-Fi Rolls Out Smart Home Bonanza Sale
Amazon Amazon Alexa Connected Home
/
October 29, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Bunnings To Sell Samsung Appliance Range
Air Conditioning And Heating Appliances Breaking News
/
October 29, 2020
/
REVIEW: BlueAnt X5 Party Speaker: Lightweight Outside, Big Sound On The Inside
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 29, 2020
/
Bunnings Targets 100% Renewable Energy By 2025
Industry Latest News
/
October 29, 2020
/
LEAKED: Entry-Level Samsung Galaxy A02s
Industry Latest News Samsung
/
October 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JB Hi-Fi Rolls Out Smart Home Bonanza Sale
Amazon Amazon Alexa Connected Home
/
October 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
JB Hi-Fi is holding what it bills as a “smart home bonanza” sale, with discounts and bundle offers across a...
Read More