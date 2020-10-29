Logitech has released new Bluetooth computer speakers with a remote dial that allows users control their music from across the room.

The 2.1 Logitech Z407 speaker system features 80 watts of power and 20 metres of wireless range. It includes a subwoofer, two satellite speakers which can be positioned either horizontally or vertically, and a dial allowing wireless control.

“From crisp high notes, to powerful mid and low-range notes with a thundering bass, the Z407 never compromises on sound.

“Add a rich room filling experience to your music, movies and games with the ported, down firing subwoofer,” said Logitech.

According to Logitech, the wireless dial gives users more freedom to control their sound.

“With a 20-metre or 66-foot wireless range, the dial lets you adjust your sound from your desktop or from across the room. Press it and spin it to play, pause, skip or rewind tracks, mute, control volume and enable bass mode.

“It’s so easy, you don’t even have to get off the couch,” the company said.

The Z407 speaker system is available this month from Logitech and select retailers for $149.95 AUD.