Logitech’s latest addition to its Ergo Series is the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, and it might be the oddest design in the series yet.

The Lift Vertical requires more of a grip hold, designed to relieve wrist pressure. The two buttons sit on the right side, with two thumb buttons, a scroll wheel with a middle click button, and a thumb rest.

“Lift’s optimal 57° angle places you in what we like to call ‘natural handshake position'”, Logitech explains.

“This puts less pressure on your wrist throughout the day and places your arm and upper body in a more natural posture.”

Logitech also promises two years of use from a single AA battery, whisper-quiet clicks, and a smooth-gliding, quiet scroll wheel.

The Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse retails for $99.95.