Logitech G Partner with Maybelline For Aurora Collection Launch

By | 7 Sep 2022

Logitech has announced that it has partnered with beauty and skincare brand Maybelline to promote the launch of their inclusive Logitech G Aurora collection.

Made up of keyboards, headsets, a mouse and various customizable accesories, the new collection embodies the idea of ‘A New Age of Play’, combining high-quality gaming peripherals with styling that is gender inclusive, making use of light, pastel colours and soft designs that are pleasing to the eye.

“At Logitech G we believe in the power of play and are committed to delivering gender-inclusive gaming experiences. The Aurora Collection is a groundbreaking design embracing the casual cosy gamer and is truly a joy to use,” said Daniel Hall, Logitech G ANZ’s Senior Category Portfolio Manager.

According to Statista, women made up 45% of all gamers in 2021, proving the notion gaming being a male only hobby wrong.

To celebrate the launch of the new range, Logitech and Maybelline will be hosting a pop-up creative hub in Crown Street, Surry Hills, Sydney from Thursday the 8th of September, to Sunday the 11th of September.

The event, known as the ‘Positive Pop Up’, was completely booked within two hours of public opening, even with Logitech adding an additional day.

Those who snagged a spot and attend the event will receive a Maybelline express make-over, have access to free refreshments, and a trial of the brand-new high-end Aurora gaming range, before leaving with a goodie bag.

“We wanted the gaming community to get hands-on with Aurora, so the pop-up was the perfect way to do that, and to our delight, all sessions were booked out so quickly,” adds Hall.

“Another exciting element has been the partnership with Maybelline New York, who has already started their gaming journey, working with one of our own gaming ambassadors, Fasffy. It’s been a thrill to plan and we can’t wait for Thursday’s kick-off!”

"Another exciting element has been the partnership with Maybelline New York, who has already started their gaming journey, working with one of our own gaming ambassadors, Fasffy. It's been a thrill to plan and we can't wait for Thursday's kick-off!"

“Another exciting element has been the partnership with Maybelline New York, who has already started their gaming journey, working with one of our own gaming ambassadors, Fasffy. It’s been a thrill to plan and we can’t wait for Thursday’s kick-off!”

The Logitech G Aurora collection launched on August 29 and is available from JB Hi-Fi and the Logitech website.



