By | 7 Sep 2022

Meta has announced its Connect conference will be livestreamed on October 11, where it will offer “a look at what’s to come in the near and far future.”

Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed Meta will reveal more information on the Horizon Worlds VR app, and showcase the high-end Project Cambria headset.

The new headset will feature eye and facial tracking, colour passthrough, and a better screen then featured on the Oculus Quest 2.

Cambria will focus on “work use cases and eventually replacing your laptop or work setup”, according to Zuckerberg, suggesting he is aiming for a complete lifestyle shift, rather than a fun VR experience.

Zuckerberg has made it clear he is committed to the metaverse, using last year’s Connect conference to change the name of the company.

He is throwing money at the development of this hardware; during the first quarter of 2022, the Reality Labs division of Meta, responsible for the Quest VR headset, lost close to A$5.5 billion.

“It’s not going to be until those products really hit the market and scale in a meaningful way, and this market ends up being big, that this will be a big revenue or profit contributor to the business,” he said.



