They were announced last year, now the new European Loewe Klang MR range of networked speakers are hitting dealers, with one specialist dealer claiming “These speakers leave Sonos for dead”.

The three-strong line-up of wireless multiroom speakers include the Loewe Klang Mr 1 which comes with a wall bracket unlike the Sonos offering and both the new Loewe Klang Mr 3 And Mr 5 play 24bit Hi-res audio.

Loewe has a BIG reputation in the premium TV market having invented technology for TVs, and their new range of speakers that can be used to configure a 5.1 audio system are among the best network speakers in the market according to several reviewers.

Where several brands such as Sonos have developed their own wireless multiroom technology in an effort to lock in consumer to their technology Loewe has opted to use DTS Play-Fi, a premium wireless audio ecosystem that can work with any other DTS Play-Fi products regardless of the manufacturer, this means that the speakers become a this goes with that solution for custom installers.

The agnostic DTS Play-Fi provides key functionality with support for a range of streaming services from Spotify, to Tidal to Amazon Music.

Loewe has also included support for Apple AirPlay 2 so that the klang mr speakers can integrate into an existing multiroom setup.

The 30-watt Mr 1 is the entry-level speaker in the klang range and when paired are ideal as rear speaker for the Loewe klang bar5 mr.

Unlike the Sonos offering the Mr 1 has an integrated wall mount and has been designed to work with a second mr1 as a pair of rear speakers in a home cinema setup.

The next model in the series is the Loewe klang mr3 which has three full-range drivers, a subwoofer and two passive radiators.

The 150 watts of power turn these bookshelf-sized speaker in an excellent audio offering when one wants style and good sound output.

Then there is the largest speaker in the range the mr5 which outputs 180 watts of power.

It has three tweeters, three full-range drivers, a subwoofer and two passive radiators which deliver massive a massive sound experience.

All of these speakers can be connected to a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, enabling users and even visitors to output content.

Tech Specs & pricing”

Loewe klang mr1

RRP: $749

Power supply: AC 100V – 240V at 50/60 Hz

Music output power: 30 watts

Power consumption in standby mode: 0.3 watts

Power consumption in networked standby mode: 4.0 – 7 watts

Frequency response: 75Hz – 20kHz

Bluetooth version: V4.2

Device dimensions: 160 x 188 x 154 mm (W x H x D)

Device weight: 1.2 kg

Loewe klang mr3

RRP:999

Power supply: AC 100V – 240V at 50/60 Hz

Music output power: 150 watts

Power consumption in standby mode: 0.3 watts

Power consumption in networked standby mode: 4.0 – 7 watts

Frequency response: 41Hz – 20kHz

Bluetooth version: V4.2

Device dimensions: 196 x 321 x 187 mm (W x H x D)

Device weight: 3.2 kg

Loewe klang mr5

RRP:$1,199

Power supply: AC 100V – 240V at 50/60 Hz

Music output power: 180 watts

Power consumption in standby mode: 0.3W

Power consumption in networked standby mode: 4.0 – 7 watts

Frequency response: 36Hz – 20kHz

Bluetooth version: V4.2

Device dimensions: 225 x 401 x 215 mm (W x H x D)

Device weight: 4.4 kg