Google’s Android Auto app has been updated with a diagnostic tool that will notify users if their USB cable or port is responsible for connection issues between your phone and your car.

The new tool, appropriately named “USB Startup Diagnostics”, checks that the connection between Android Auto and your phone is indeed working, as well as the quality, letting users know if their connection issues are responsible for problems they may be facing.

The new tool was explained by Senior Technical Editor for Esper for Devs and The Android Edge Newsletter Mishaal Rahman in a post on Twitter.

“The tool checks if Android is able to send data through USB, which might not be possible if the cable is connected to the wrong port in the car, the cable is incompatible/damaged, or the phone’s USB port is damaged.”

While this may seem like a much-needed update for those having trouble with Android Auto connections, it doesn’t solve all issues. For one, USB cables are not all created equal, and are made with varying degrees of quality. A poorly made cable is much more likely to have issues, even straight out of the box.

Furthermore, a large majority of Android devices come with a USB-C cable, which most cars cannot directly connect to. Google has also recommended that users avoid using cables under 3-feet long or connections via hubs or extensions, meaning those using an adapter on their cable may have issues anyway.

The new update is available for Android Auto 7.5.121104. The feature can be found under Android Auto Settings > Connection help > USB startup diagnostics, according to Rahman. If this feature is yet to show up for you, you may need to wait for it to be rolled out further, depending on devices and location.