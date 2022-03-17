HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
QLD Introduces EV Incentives Package

QLD Introduces EV Incentives Package

By | 17 Mar 2022

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a $55 million package aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable for consumers.

The Queensland Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy 2022-2032 will provide a $3,000 subsidy for anyone buying an electric vehicle to the value of $58,000.

“We are going to make the cost of buying electric cars just that little bit cheaper,” the Premier said.

$45 million of this package is earmarked to consumer rebates, with another $10 million for charging infrastructure.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said this is “an important step towards making Queensland a global leader” in the world’s low-emissions future.

“We were the first Australian state to develop an EV strategy, and now we are once again leading the way with Queensland’s Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy 2022-2032,” he said.

“This will see Queenslanders get money back for switching to electric vehicles, and the Palaszczuk Government build more charging infrastructure across the Sunshine State.

“We revolutionised electric vehicle travel through the Queensland Electric Super Highway, which is currently being expanded to almost 3800km, and now Queenslanders will have even more charging stations to use.

“Not only does this encourage people to buy electric vehicles, it gives the automotive industry confidence to set up shop in Queensland.

“This strategy signals a fundamental shift in our transport system.”

 



