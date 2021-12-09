Less than a month from CES in Las Vegas, where ChannelNews will be reporting direct as more than 1700 companies reveal the CE news that will impact the global market’s future, early buzz is erupting that Twitter has joined Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube in the livestream shopping movement, a craze that is fast gaining traction in China.

In the US, Walmart kicked off Cyber Week sales with a 30-minute livestream gig on Twitter by Jason Derulo, who was showcasing electronics products such as the PS5.

Research suggests livestream shopping in this fashion is a growing way for brands to touch base with Generation Z, combining entertainment and commerce to elevate retail experience.

With Gen Z spending a hefty amount of time engaging with influencers through platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snap Chat, this is an obvious way to engage with them.