HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > How To Steal A Car With An AirTag

How To Steal A Car With An AirTag

By | 9 Dec 2021

A police report out of Ontario, Canada shows how thieves are using Apple’s $45 AirTag tracking device to steal high-end vehicles.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit explained that in at least incidents since September, thieves target high-end vehicles parked in public places such as malls and parking lots.

They place AirTags in out-of-sight areas of the target vehicle, then simply track the targeted vehicles to the victim’s residence, where they are stolen from the driveway.

“Thieves typically use tools like screwdrivers to enter the vehicles through the driver or passenger door, while ensuring not to set off alarms,” the police explain.

“Once inside, an electronic device, typically used by mechanics to reprogram the factory setting, is connected to the onboard diagnostics port below the dashboard and programs the vehicle to accept a key the thieves have brought with them. Once the new key is programmed, the vehicle will start and the thieves drive it away.”

So there you go – a step-by-step guide, courtesy of the York Regional Police.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Watch Used By NY Gang To Steal $500K
Apple Product May Kill Kids, ACCC Warns
Apple Updates AirTags To Address Stalking Concerns
Officeworks Pulls AirTags From Shelves Due To Safety Concerns
Tile Slams Apple’s AirTags Item Tracking Push
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Adds Hotel Keys To Wallet
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
China Smart Tech Power Puts Australian Economy At Risk
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
Chip Delivery Wait Times Blow Out To 6 Months
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
ACCC Greenlights Seven Takeover Of Prime Media Group
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
Offical Digital Currency For Retailers + Smartphones Coming
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Adds Hotel Keys To Wallet
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has announced a partnership with Hyatt, who will become the first hotel partner to give guests digital hotel keys...
Read More