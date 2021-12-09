A police report out of Ontario, Canada shows how thieves are using Apple’s $45 AirTag tracking device to steal high-end vehicles.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit explained that in at least incidents since September, thieves target high-end vehicles parked in public places such as malls and parking lots.

They place AirTags in out-of-sight areas of the target vehicle, then simply track the targeted vehicles to the victim’s residence, where they are stolen from the driveway.

“Thieves typically use tools like screwdrivers to enter the vehicles through the driver or passenger door, while ensuring not to set off alarms,” the police explain.

“Once inside, an electronic device, typically used by mechanics to reprogram the factory setting, is connected to the onboard diagnostics port below the dashboard and programs the vehicle to accept a key the thieves have brought with them. Once the new key is programmed, the vehicle will start and the thieves drive it away.”

So there you go – a step-by-step guide, courtesy of the York Regional Police.