Tired of casting your devices the old-fashioned way?

According to the Android Police, a new way has been discovered to enable screens to case to all devices.

The traditional way to cast a device does not have a 100% success rate and includes using phones with screen mirroring support to cast to other devices, which can be problematic if the devices will not recognise each other.

Take Samsung and LG TVs that support Miracast and Chromecast or other Android TVs that are unable to link to a Samsung screen for casting.

Instead, the Android Police suggest a way that may be convoluted, but they assert they have been successful with all One UI 5.1 devices and could be compatible with older devices.

T cast easily, their instructions include launching Smart View, tapping on the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner, clicking Settings, and entering the About Smart View menu.

Next, tap 10 times on Smart View, and for the password, enter #00rtsp00 which will open a developer options menu where Google Cast must be enabled by the user.

After these actions are taken, return to the Smart View menu where the non-MIracast TVs and Chromecast will pop up as available for screen mirroring.

The identical steps are needed to permit the Start SecondScreen feature that lets users stretch their Windows 10 or 11 PC’s desktop environment.

For a shortcut, Windows key + K is the quick way to link to your Samsung phone.

Although, users may rejoice casting can now be done more efficiently, we wonder why the feature has been secreted away in a menu most users are unlikely to find.

Hopefully, Samsung is working on getting the bugs out, if there are any, before making this casting tool easier to locate for all users.